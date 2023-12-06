Woman arrested for the murder of her sister after two bodies were found in a south Bexar County home

Police say the suspect, 68-year-old Dores Campos, admitted to shooting her sister. They said the bodies had likely been in the home for a few days.

SAN ANTONIO — A 68-year-old woman is now in jail for the murder of her sister after two women were found dead in a home in south Bexar County.

According to an arrest affidavit, Deirdra Hammond went to check on her mom Linda Blann on Saturday off the 2100 block of Chavaneux Road in south Bexar County.

When she got there she heard Dores Campos, her aunt, yelling, "she's on the floor!" Hammond broke the glass at the front door to get into the house, and found the bodies of her mother and her aunt Patricia Saucedo. She told police that Campos was sitting on the floor, and it looked like the bodies had been there for days.

Campos later told a first responder she had shot Saucedo and hid the gun under the bed.

It's unclear if she shot Blann too, autopsies are pending.

Dores Campos is now facing a murder charge.

Her bond is set at $250,000.

