Goats returning to Brackenridge Park to help clear vegetation... naturally!

Brackenridge Park Conservancy hopes these goats will help address the dense overgrowth at the park in a natural and eco-friendly way.

SAN ANTONIO — Brackenridge Park is welcoming back more than 100 goats for another round of natural mowing to help them take care the dense overgrowth at the park in a eco-friendly way.

Last year, 160 goats helped clear around seven acres of the park that would have been challenging for machines to get to because of the location.

Goats are natural climbers and really good at scaling hills and mountains easily, which makes them the perfect choice for clearing the challenging park landscapes. Plus, they can go places where it wouldn't be safe for humans to try and access with machines.

Brackenridge Park Conservancy is working with Rent-A-Ruminant® Texas, a company that provides a workable alternative to traditional land clearing, chemicals, or commercial mowing. Most of the herd were either rescued or adopted privately and there are eight different kinds of goats, including Nubian, Boer, Kiko, Savanna and Nigerian Dwarf.

The goats range in ages from one all the way up to 10 years old and each has a name. Kat, Boots, Bernard, Draco, Nelson, Gio, Sienna, Zeus and Tracy were just a few of the goats who showed up last year for the all you can eat buffet at the park.

The goats will be contained in their "designated snack bar areas" using portable electric fencing and managed by a goat wrangler.

Guests will be asked to not touch, engage with, or feed the animals, for the safety of the animals and people.

Plus, the goats are there specifically to eat the vegetation, so they will have plenty in the way of food. They will not go hungry!

The goats will be at the park starting Wednesday, June 14 through Friday, June 16... or possibly longer if they don't finish snacking on their salad bar.

