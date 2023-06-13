SAPD says homeowner shot man who was trespassing in his backyard northwest of downtown

Police at the scene said the man had a shovel and refused to leave, and was shot after an altercation. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say a homeowner shot a man who had a shovel and refused to leave his backyard on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on the 700 block of Leal, just northwest of downtown. Fire officials said a person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The person who was shot was described as a 35-year-old man.

"Our victim was trespassing on the homeowner's property in the backyard. He had a shovel in his hand, the homeowner asked him to leave, he wouldn't leave, there was a bit of an altercation that occurred, and the homeowner shot the victim."

Police have not yet said if that homeowner will face charges.

This is a developing story.

