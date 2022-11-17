Downtown San Antonio set to be packed, crowded and congested again this Saturday

The city is reminding folks to plan ahead and expect traffic.

SAN ANTONIO — Three weeks after a flood of complaints about heavy traffic congestion and long lines on a day when several major events were unfolding simultaneously downtown, the area is preparing for another busy Saturday.

And San Antonio officials have one message: Plan ahead.

"Another great weekend of activities means the possibility of transportation and parking complications for fans and visitors heading to the Alamodome and events nearby," said Patricia Muzquiz Cantor, executive director of convention and sports facilities in San Antonio. "We encourage everyone to plan to head downtown as early as possible."

The Alamodome is playing host to a Grupo Firme concert expected to bring about 30,000 to the venue, the city says. Hailing from Tijuana, the Regional Mexican group has won awards en route to hitting mainstream success over the last couple of years.

Grupo Firme has seen an average attendance of about 38,000 attendees at the biggest shows of its tour, according to the group's manager.

While the city says it isn't expecting nearly as many concert fans as the 50,000-plus who headed to the Alamodome for Elton John on Oct. 29 – a turnout that caused VIA Metropolitan Transit to later apologize for "extraordinary delays" affecting its Park & Ride service – other big-name events will be happening Saturday while Grupo Firme takes the stage.

Chief among them is the return of Luminaria, which touts itself as the region's biggest contemporary arts festival. From 6 p.m. to midnight, thousands are expected to fill downtown's streets between Travis Park and the Tobin Center, a stretch that will be filled with huge installations and immersive art of all kinds, in addition to more live music. Happening earlier in the afternoon is the Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival at the Briscoe, and others still will be at Magik Theatre for opening night of "The Velveteen Rabbit" or heading to Travis Park for ice skating.

Park & Ride will once again be available Saturday for those attending Grupo Firme; it costs $1.30 each way, and takes off from 151 Crossroads Blvd. on the northwest side. The group takes the stage at 8:45 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Find more information here.

