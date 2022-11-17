The 28th annual Mariachi Extravaganza is underway

It serves as host to three national competitions and the High School Finals.

SAN ANTONIO — The 28th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza is now underway at the Lila Cockrell Theatre in downtown San Antonio.

Winners of the group and vocal competitions will open for Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán at the Mariachi Extravaganza Concert.

The Mariachi Extravaganza is produced by Munoz Public Relations. Presenting sponsors are Cano Health, H-E-B, and KHS America Academic Alliance. Whataburger is also a sponsor.

Funding from these corporations allow for scholarships for students and grant opportunities. Click here for the full schedule and to get tickets to the specific events.

