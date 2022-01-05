San Antonio Grilled Cheese Fest returns this fall at St. Paul Square

"Celebrate the fall weather with warm, gooey grilled cheese sandwiches!"

SAN ANTONIO — Calling all grilled cheese lovers: a festival dedicated to you is returning to the Alamo City.

The SATX Grilled Cheese Fest will take place at the historic St. Paul Square from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

"Celebrate the fall weather with warm, gooey grilled cheese sandwiches! This extra cheesy festival is bringing you all of the city's best grilled cheeses!" the event page says.

It's hosted by egCollaborations. This isn't the first time this organization has put together a cheesy-fun filled event this year. Our own Lexi Hazlett, host of Neighborhood Eats, went to the Mac & Cheese Festival to try out all the cheesy goodness.

"From the grilled cheese you know and love, to creative melts, The Grilled Cheese Fest has it all! Try from vendors of your choice and vote for your favorite! Shop from local market vendors and enjoy drinks & music all day!" the page says.