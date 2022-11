San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final lineup for 2023

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held February 9-26, 2023, at the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The final lineup for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is here and it's packed with an amazing group of talented musicians with something for everyone!

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held February 9-26, 2023, at the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

Check this out:

William Beckmann – Sunday, February 12 at 12:00 p.m.

Randy Rogers Band (following Ranch Rodeo) – Thursday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m.

Cole Swindell – Tuesday, February 21 at 7:00 p.m.

Turnpike Troubadours – Wednesday, February 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Flatland Cavalry – Saturday, February 25 at 12:00 Noon



Also, playing and previously announced:

Ryan Bingham – Thursday, February 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Jake Owen - Friday, February 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Carly Pearce - Saturday, February 11 at 12:00 p.m.

Midland – Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Ronnie Milsap – Sunday, February 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Tracy Byrd – Monday, February 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Lee Brice – Tuesday, February 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Alabama – Wednesday, February 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Bret Michaels – Friday, February 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Keith Urban (two performances) - Saturday, February 18 at 12:00 Noon & 7:30 p.m.

Dwight Yoakam (following XTREME Bulls) – Sunday, February 19 at 12:00 p.m.

Los Tigres Del Norte (following Noche Del Vaquero) - Sunday, February 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Clay Walker – Monday, February 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd – Thursday, February 23 at 7:00 p.m.

Nelly – Friday, February 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Gary Allan – Saturday, February 25 (Rodeo Finals) at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets re now on sale at sarodeo.com or at ticketmaster.com.

All Fairgrounds season and individual tickets are on sale along with information about the 2023 annual event.