Celebrating Día de Los Muertos: See all of San Antonio's events here

Officially, the holiday doesn't kick off until Nov. 1. But Day of the Dead events will be going on for several days across town this week.

SAN ANTONIO — Day of the Dead may traditionally be held Nov. 1 and 2, but San Antonians have nearly a week's worth of festive opportunities to celebrate life, community and loved ones no longer with us.

Originally celebrated by ancient Mexican civilizations who viewed death as just one part of the cycle of life, Día de los Muertos marked the period out of every year when loved ones would briefly return from the Land of the Dead to the world of the living.

It's a special year for the holiday in San Antonio, which is debuting its own days-long take on the event dubbed SpiritLandia that will nudge the country's eyes toward the Alamo City for specific events streamed via Peacock.

You'll find locations for some of SpiritLandia's biggest events below, but a full schedule including adults-only lounges and family activity sessions can be found here.

For more of the biggest Día de los Muertos events scheduled to take place around town this year, click here or see the map below.

Did we miss an event? Email the information to send2web@kens5.com.

