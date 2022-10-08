'SpiritLandia' | Rebranded celebration for Dia de los Muertos in San Antonio announced

The events including the annual River Parade and a festival downtown are being rebranded as "SpiritLandia".

SAN ANTONIO — City leaders and organizers announced the fourth annual Day of the Dead River Parade and other celebrations in 2022.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Chef Johnny Hernandez were on hand for the unveiling of the celebration, which city leaders hope will be a national event. They are hoping San Antonio becomes the go-to cultural destination for Dia De Los Muertos in the U.S.

They made the announcement Wednesday at the La Villita. The events including the annual River Parade and a festival downtown are being rebranded as "SpiritLandia".

Chef Johnny Hernandez of La Gloria and other restaurants is involved in not just the culinary aspects of the celebration, but the broader cultural themes and artwork.

"The inspiration for this was my artist friend from Mexico City and I wanted something that was very unique, very vibrant," Chef Johnny Hernandez said. "It was heartfelt and really stood out in the sea of Day of the Dead events throughout the country and all of the world. So it really is a unique brand."

"Dia de los Muertos is the celebration, and San Antonio is SpiritLandia," Chef Hernandez explained.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg was also at Wednesday's news conference.

"This has been a challenging year for many, it's been a challenging few years. We want to honor those who have come before us. We also want to make sure the country recognizes the city that we are and the city that we are becoming," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

Chef Hernandez echoed those desires to elevate San Antonio to a national level.

"The journey and the goal is for us share our cultura," Chef Hernandez said. "And that is the journey that we are still on, and bringing folks to San Antonio."

Click here to learn more about the city's Dia De Los Muertos celebrations.