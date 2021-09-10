'Best Zoo Boo! ever this year' | San Antonio Zoo hosting its annual Halloween festivities

The celebrations will happen daily started Sept. 18.

SAN ANTONIO — Spooky season is around the corner. And the San Antonio Zoo is about to kick off its annual Zoo Boo.

The Zoo Boo is presented by Valero Benefit for Children and begins Saturday, Sept. 18.

"The zoo’s annual Halloween celebration is a fun, non-scary daytime Halloween event for the entire family and will be offered daily through Sunday, October 31," a press release says.

The zoo transforms into eight realms of Halloween fun, with two realms making their zoo debut: Bubbling Seas and Dios de los Muertos.

Bubbling Seas is underwater-theme with a mermaid photo op and underwater decor. The Dia de Los Muertos Realm will showcase Latin foods, décor and live entertainment.

“We are thrilled to offer the biggest and best Zoo Boo! ever this year,” said President & CEO San Antonio Zoo, Tim Morrow.

The events are included with standard zoo admission and free for Zoo Annual Pass Holders and Monthly Members. For more information, and a list of the other events to take place, check out the zoo’s website here.