SeaWorld's 'Spooktacular!' offers families a not-so-scary daytime option

The event is during the day and offers families a non-scary Halloween event option. It is a compliment to the more frightful Howl-O-Scream event.

The event rusn Thursdays through Sundays through October 31. Families can enjoy traditional Halloween favorites like trick-or-treating, pumpkin painting, kid-friendly Halloween shows and characters, creative costumes, and a hay maze.

New this year is the Dia de los Muertos-themed area which is available during both day and night hours. The event celebrates the South Texas tradition with alebrijes (Mexican folk art sculptures of mythical creatures), Mexican folk music and sugar skull characters. Guests can email a photo of their loved ones to ofrenda@seaworld.com to be displayed on a beautiful ofrenda altar.