Pearl Brewery to host two days of Dia De Los Muertos celebrations

SAN ANTONIO — The park at Pearl Brewery will host two days of celebrations for the holiday tradition of Dia De Los Muertos.

The celebration will take place on November 1-2 at Pearl Park, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.. It will feature altars/ofrendas, music, a procession, arts and crafts and programming.

Other features include milkshakes by Honeysuckle Tea Time, Pan de Muerto by Panifico, and literary artist Carmen Tofolla will read and emcee the evening performances.

Both days will feature stilt walkers by the Guadalupe Dance Company and alters by regional artists that include: The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, Art Pace, Regina Moya, Franco Mondini-Ruiz, Cruz Ortiz, and Cristina Sosa Noriega.

Hotel Emma will provide the traditional sugar skulls.

