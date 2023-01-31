Four puppies found abandoned inside fire station dumpster

First responders found them Tuesday morning while taking out the trash.

SAN ANTONIO — Four adorable puppies were found abandoned inside a dumpster at a far west-side fire station on Tuesday.

Thankfully, firefighters found them when they were taking out their trash this morning, or it might have been too late to save them.

Now the Bexar County Fire Department first responders from the fire station on Omicron Drive are looking for a good home for them.

If you are interested in some puppies, please call the fire station as soon as possible at (210) 688-2406 or message them on Facebook.

