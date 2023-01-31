Pet rescue needs blankets to help keep dogs warm during freezing temps

God's Dogs is asking you to donate blankets to help keep dogs warm and comfortable during this winter storm.

Example video title will go here for this video

VON ORMY, Texas — God's Dogs desperately needs donations to help keep the dogs in their shelter stay warm during this winter freeze.

They currently have over 600 dogs in their care and due to limited space, some dogs are in outdoor kennels.

They will gladly accept new and gently used blankets.

Blanket donations can be made by contacting God’s Dogs HERE.

Also, if you would like to help foster during this frigid weather, God’s Dogs Rescue is always in need of fosters.

You can choose between adult dogs and puppies God’s Dogs Rescue will supply you with all essentials you need to make sure the pup has a warm home. That includes food.

If you would like to short-term foster or learn more visit their website.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.