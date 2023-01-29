Three young puppies covered in fleas found abandoned in box outside of SAPA!

When workers arrived at SAPA! Saturday morning, they found the 6-week-old puppies inside a box, shivering cold.

SAN ANTONIO — Three young puppies were found abandoned in a box outside in the cold in front of San Antonio Pets Alive! (SAPA!) Saturday morning.

When workers arrived at their Medical Center, they found the three puppies, shivering cold and covered in fleas.

They quickly sprang into action to help the little babies, who they say are about six weeks old.

The team evaluated the trio and named them Bacon, Potato, and Bean.

Workers say that Potato has a skin infection and is slightly anemic. All three of the pups were cleaned up and got their first round of vaccinations and preventatives.

Currently, one of SAPA!’s animal care attendants stepped up to foster these three puppies until they can find a permanent foster.

All of the kennels are full at all three locations, and there are 116 animals currently staying in SAPA! kennels. Fosters are urgently needed to open up space to save more vulnerable animals in our communities.



“I am grateful my team stepped up to help these three little puppies," said Rebecca Mayberry, Executive Director, states. "The majority of animals in our care come from the city shelter, focusing on the animals most at-risk of euthanasia. SAPA! also has an owner surrender program where we intake animals from the public, but we need foster volunteers to open their homes to help more animals in need. Our kennels are always full, and many homeless dogs and cats need our help.”

If you are interested in fostering Bacon, Potato, and Bean, please fill out a foster application at https://www.sanantoniopetsalive.org/programs/foster.