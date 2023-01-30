Fosters & adopters needed: 30 Dogs at risk of euthanasia

The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services is completely full and dogs will be euthanized Monday due to lack of space.

SAN ANTONIO — There are 30 dogs at risk of euthanasia due to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services being overcrowded.

The dogs include a mom and her puppies who are at risk of being killed for space at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the City of San Antonio’s municipal shelter.

Normally, San Antonio Pets Alive! (SAPA!) is able to pull some dogs who are at risk into transition kennels to give them more time to find an urgent placement, but they simply don't have the space to take in any more dogs.

Their rescue center is completely full.

"SAPA! desperately needs new fosters and adopters to step and help free up kennels to save these dogs that are at risk of losing their lives," said SAPA!

If you are interested in helping to save any lives, please fill out a foster application or email placement@sanantoniopetsalive.org with the name of the pup you would like to foster as soon as possible.

To learn more about fostering visit their website.

