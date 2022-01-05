Here's who placed at the San Antonio Mac & Cheese Festival

egCollaborations hosted the festival at The Espee in downtown San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Mac & Cheese Festival catered to several people on Saturday who were looking to get their cheese fix!

"Hang out with us and get cheesy as we celebrate all of the best mac & cheese our city has to offer! Try from local restaurants, vendors and chefs as they bring you a variety of takes on a childhood favorite," egCollaborations previously said on their Facebook event page before it began.

Visitors sampled and got to partake in voting for the People's Choice and a Judge's Choice awards. Check out the winners:

There was also live music by local artists country singer Matthew Ryan and Los Callejeros.