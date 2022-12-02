Philly cheesesteak fix: Texas business says they have 'the best' in town

Even with the price for meat going up, that's not stopping Malik's Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks from sourcing the best products.

SAN ANTONIO — Do you like cheese? Well, we hope you said, "yes" and will therefore, keep reading. But if not, well, this is still an interesting story for you.

Cheese is truly the backbone of Malik's Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks located on 2301 San Pedro Avenue.

"We really push the limits with cheesesteaks while keeping it authentic and original," said co-owner Robert Rose.

He's born and raise in Philly. And he and his wife, co-owner Mckayla Rose, say they have some of the best cheesesteaks in Texas.

"Always want to bring a high quality ingredients to the table – anything from Philly that we can source. And that's really what makes us the best," said Robert.

If you've live in the Alamo City for more than a decade, you might remember the brick and mortar of the Malik's at The Quarry. As in, former Spur Malik Rose.

But now, you can visit them at The Rose Bush on San Pedro, or their other food truck location on 12002 O'Connor Road.

"That's kind of where the Rose Bush first came into play. We were looking for a vacant building somewhere that we could build out and have it be the indoor dining that we really didn't have in San Antonio at that time," said Mckayla.

And of course, we had to see some cheesesteaks.

Authentic Philly Cheesesteaks with steak, cheese and onions.

"Southwest Philly -- that's really unique as we have a whole new seasoning for it. We make it here in-house. It's our own southwest seasoning. And then we hit it with a little bit of pico de dallo that we make in the house, as well as chipotle mayo," said Robert.

And can't forget the fries loaded with bacon, jalapenos and sauce.

Even with the price for meat going up, that's not stopping them from sourcing the best products.

"He said it doesn't matter and we have to serve the best," said Mckayla. "San Antonio loves good food and I'm glad that we're able to give them that."

And it's the people inside the truck that Robert and Mckayla want to recognize.

"We want to take the time to thank our crew for all their hard work every single day, because without them, none of this would be possible."

For more info about Malik's, click here to explore their website for hours and a full menu.

