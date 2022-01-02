Brisket, pulled pork, sausage loaded into sandwich at San Antonio Black-owned restaurant | Everything 210

In honor of Black History Month, we're highlighting one local business that is sharing its Mississippi BBQ with the Alamo City.

SAN ANTONIO — Brisket is smoked for up to nine hours at 225 degrees at one restaurant in the 210. Hence their name, 225 Urban Smoke.

They're located on 1015 Rittiman Road on the city's northeast side.

We know there’s a lot of BBQ restaurants in the Lone Star State. But co-owner and chef Samuel Ransom Jr. wants to give his BBQ a Mississippi twist.

"Where I'm from, when you think about barbecue, you think about family, friends, getting together. The Blues playing and everyone's having a great time. So, we kind of wanted to recreate that feel here in San Antonio," said Ransom.

Special seasonings give their food that extra flare. And when it comes to their seasoned BBQ, they stack the meat.

The Big Easy Sandwich

"It has brisket, pulled pork, sausage and is also served on a brioche bun with a side of barbecue sauce. So, you can have as much fun as you like and get as messy as you want," said Ransom.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

"It's a big piece of fried chicken. We pound it out. And it has homemade ranch dressing on it, and we use house pickles on it. It comes on a brioche bun," said Ransom.

But food aside, this restaurant has been through its ups and downs.

"We had a robbery here and the community really showed up for us," said Ransom. "For me, from not being from San Antonio, that really kind of took me back a little bit like to see the support from people that I never met and never knew before."

And it’s especially meaningful as we celebrate Black History Month.

"The month of February is very special to me because it's a month that highlights a lot of people that did a lot of great things," said Ransom. "Me and my partner come from very different backgrounds. For us to come together and create something special for the community of San Antonio I think is awesome."

For their hours, menu and catering opportunities, click here to check out their website.

"It's touching to me," said Ransom. "It also makes me very proud to be who I am and to be where I am today."