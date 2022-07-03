San Antonio Mac & Cheese Fest happening in April

"Hang out with us and get cheesy as we celebrate all of the best mac & cheese our city has to offer!"

SAN ANTONIO — If you love mac & cheese, there's an event you'll want to mark on your calendar.

egCollaborations is hosting the The San Antonio Mac & Cheese Fest on Saturday, April 30, at Historic St. Paul Square District. The event begins at noon and ends at 3 p.m.

"Hang out with us and get cheesy as we celebrate all of the best mac & cheese our city has to offer! Try from local restaurants, vendors and chefs as they bring you a variety of takes on a childhood favorite," egCollaborations says on their Facebook event page.

You can sample them all and then stick around to vote for your favorite. There will be People's Choice and a Judge's Choice awards.

You can also expect a ton of local market vendors and drinks to be sold. There will also be live music, including performances by local artists, like country singer Matthew Ryan.

Tickets are reportedly limited due to COVID-19. All festival spaces used will be outdoors. Masks are encouraged, but not required.

Tickets went on sale Feb. 25. You can find them here.

And if you're a vendor wanting to apply for a spot, click here.