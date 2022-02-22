'Our gelato is the best'; This San Antonio business is famous for their spaghetti-style ice cream, stuffed-donut | Everything 210

This local gelato business wants to share their authentic recipes with the 210.

SAN ANTONIO — We hope you have a sweet tooth as we stepped into Paciugo Gelato at Alamo Quarry Market.

"Our gelato is the best because it's unique, it's handcrafted, it's natural. We do all kinds of wild flavors. Our texture, our temperature, the way we serve it; it's just a different experience than anything else you’ll get anywhere else," said Paciugo's Steven Deleon.

This local gelato business wants to share their authentic recipes with the 210. Just about everything you'll find is made in house, except for the items made by other local businesses.

They are locals who support locals. They partner with companies like Art of Donut and Delice Chocolatier.

"I can say that we do a lot as far as getting the community engaged with what we do here," said Deleon.

And the community has played an important role, because when their original location burned down, customers patiently waited for their new store to open.

"When something like that does happen, you don't really know what to expect -- if people are going to come back or they forget about you. But, that wasn't the case at all," said Deleon.

After all, people wanted their desserts. Like their spaghetti-style gelato. It even looks like marina, cheese and meatballs. But no, it’s all sweet with white chocolate flakes, Ferrero Rocher and Landy Finger Biscuit, topped with strawberry puree.

"One of the things we do is a gelato-stuffed donut, which is basically donut bread. We put a scoop of gelato inside there with some toppings, and then we put it in a panini press," said Deleon.

"It's not just a cup of gelato that you can get," he said. You can get all kinds of specialty items. Sky's the limit of what you can do creatively with it. So, we try to really push those boundaries."

We also asked to see some behind-the-scenes as to how gelato is made. Check this out:

For more on Paciugo Gelato, like their hours and menu items, click here.