Crawfish season in full swing at Texas business | Everything 210

LA Crawfish started in Houston and has expanded across the Lone Star State, including right here in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Crawfish season has officially began! And if you're looking to taste them while they're at their peak, one San Antonio restaurant has you covered.

"L.A. Crawfish has been around for many years," said Franchise Director Katie Pham. "We are a Cajun and Asian fusion seafood concept. We take your most traditional Cajun dishes and we add our own Asian twist to it to bring that extra kick of flavor."

The business started in the Lone Star State and it has been growing rapidly with already four locations in the 210.

"At the start of season, the crawfish is still growing. So, during March and April, they are big, fat and juicy," said Pham.

They even have live crawfish in the restaurant! But, of course, we had it cooked and well-seasoned.

The seasoning is a big part as to what makes this Texas business shine, leading to their success in starting it in Houston, then expanding throughout the state.

"Hurricane Katrina forced them to move the family to Houston where there's a huge Asian community," said Pham. "Cajun and Asian are very rich in their seafood tradition. So, the culture of those two make the perfect pair."

Aside from the huge seafood options, they strive to create specialty dishes.

"Crawfish Pho -- it's a traditional Vietnamese noodle soup that we actually added a Cajun twist to. It has your sausage, your crawfish tails, your noodles, your vegetables and of course, your spices," said Pham.

It's really a success story of two culture and styles coming together, making something unique that people in Texas can enjoy.

"We're so grateful. We're so thankful for the Alamo City supporting us," said Pham. "It's because of them that we are still growing and we are still expanding."

Click here to check out their locations and menu.