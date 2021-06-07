Record water levels along Leon Creek cause residents to evacuate homes

The San Antonio area saw heavy rainfall Tuesday morning that caused several road closures along with flooding along the Leon Creek.

SAN ANTONIO — After heavy rain fell across Bexar County, San Antonio residents living along portions Leon Creek on the city's west side are evacuating due to rising water levels.

Early Tuesday, several warnings were issued for the area. A Flash Flood Warning was in effect until it expired at noon; a River Flood Warning remains in effect for the stretch of Leon Creek at I-35 until 8:19 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said if conditions continue to worsen, numerous people would need to be evacuated from their homes along the New Laredo Highway. A KENS 5 Eyewitness said her neighbors were being evacuated due to the high water rising in her neighborhood along the New Laredo Highway.

Mobile homes at Camargo Park near the Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium could also be severely flooded. The San Antonio Fire Department confirmed that residents were being escorted out of their homes by SAFD.

Due to the heavy rainfall, the San Antonio Water System said their equipment was inundated with floodwater.

The creek has been in a state of major flooding since around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon at the location by I-35 South. At its current level of 25.79 feet, this would be the fourth-highest crest that Leon Creek has reached in this area. In 1998, Leon Creek set a record, reaching a crest of 29.31 feet.

As of 5:34 p.m. Leon Creek crested at 25.79 feet Tuesday evening.

Tuesday morning, cameras caught water rushing into a huge hole at Leon Creek and Highway 90. Construction equipment was swept away and at some point, water was seen geysering out of the hole.