Olmos Basin rescue called off for third possible person

The fire department used boats in the water to search from Loop 410 all the way to Olmos Basin, but they were unable to locate a third person with search and rescue.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were found after a report that there may have been three people who were swept away in the Olmos Basin Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. A spokesperson said the search was called off for a third person pending more information.

Woody Woodward of SAFD said the call came in from the Vance Jackson area.