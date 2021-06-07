Take a look at flooding across San Antonio in short amount of time

Tuesday morning kicked off with a Flash Flood Warning issued for a large portion of Bexar County. Take a look at the pictures and video shot by KENS 5 Eyewitnesses.

SAN ANTONIO — Within a short amount of time on Tuesday morning, the San Antonio area became covered in flood waters stretching from north portions of the area to the far west and south end. KENS 5 Eyewitnesses are sharing what it looks like in their neighborhoods.

From a trash can floating through a northwest side neighborhood to another areas in Helotes where water was seen rushing into drains, there's no shortage of rain video.

Around 11 a.m., water could be seen on the west side going into a huge hole just north of U.S. 90 at Leon Creek, to the west of Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

Another shot of a flooded living room at a house off Dhaka View speaks volumes.

Vehicles in the parking lot could be seen in water up to their door handles, not far from French Creek on the west side.

KENS 5 Eyewitness Valerie Girard said the flooding in her area is nothing new. She lives near OP Schnabel Park not far from Bandera Road. She shared a video and several pictures of water so high, her front yard looks like a lake.

Another KENS 5 Eyewitness, Lillian Villanueva, sent us video from inside Loop 410 – not far from Vance Jackson and I-10. It shows rushing water at the corner of Nassau Drive and Wonder Parkway going into a drainage area.

Other pictures sent to us as far as Natalia show rain gauges filling up as the rain has fallen quickly.

In Scenic Oaks in northwest Bexar County, rain could be seen filling up normally dry creeks.

If you have video or pictures to share, you can submit them on the KENS 5 app or email them to news@kens5.com – we may use them on air or online.