SAN ANTONIO — It has been a drier past few months in South Texas sending the region into a drought with some spots sliding into an extreme drought.

The next week doesn't show much relief, with much of the same conditions we have seen the last few weeks, which is multiple days with chances for rain, but not much of it.

There will be a 40% chance for rain this weekend, but the showers and storms that move through will be brief, not putting down much rainfall. Slight chances for rain linger for the workweek next week, but some spots will even manage to make it through the next seven days without seeing a drop of rain.

Much of the region is under at least a moderate to severe drought, with some spots now under an extreme drought.

Drought conditions likely to worsen.

The drought monitor updates every Thursday and unless we get more rainfall than expected, the areas under an extreme drought will likely grow.

We also have burn bans for nearly all of South Texas.

Burn bans

The only county not under a burn ban in the KENS 5 viewing area is McMullen County.

The amount of rainfall we are expecting over the next week is less than half of an inch of rain for the region.

Drought conditions likely to worsen.

To make matters worse, we are expecting a below-average amount of rainfall in the 8 to 14-day outlook as well, showing that a change in our pattern is unlikely.

Drought conditions likely to worsen.

Finally, for those hoping for an arrival of more fall-like conditions soon, it isn't looking like we will be seeing much of a cooldown with above-average temperatures expected for the next 8 to 14-days.

Drought conditions likely to worsen.

Hopefully, conditions will start to turn soon, but for now, be ready for warmer than average and drier than average days ahead of us.

