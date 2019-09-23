SAN ANTONIO — It was a warm first day of fall in San Antonio with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

The average temperature for today should be in the upper 80s, but we were well above average.

Warmer than average.

When most people think of fall, they think of temperatures in the 70s, but we won't have average temperatures in the 70s for nearly another month.

As far as our temperatures are concerned, we will keep with temperatures above average for at least the next two weeks as an upper-level ridge of warm air continues to linger over our region.

Above-normal temperatures will keep allergens around longer since they need warm weather to produce. The wind can help transport pollens through the air and may cause a higher pollen count.

Pollens like mold, ragweed, and pigweed depend on warmth, humidity, and rain. That is why our pollen has a hard time producing when temperatures fall and humidity is low. A freeze that typically occurs during the winter months can stop pollen production. However, you can still suffer from pollen during the winter due to indoor allergens like dust mites, pet dander, and smoke from your fireplace.

On average, our first freeze in San Antonio is November 30th and the later the freeze, the longer allergens linger.

The really cold air, below freezing, remains well to the north, barely making its way into the United States. Only states in the northwest region of the country will experience temperatures at or below freezing this week.

