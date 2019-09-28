SAN ANTONIO — A routine traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase near downtown early this morning.

According to officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to stop the driver, who was later identified as a teen, on I-10 and Fresno around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The driver took off at a high rate of speed, driving past downtown and leading deputies on a 30-minute chase.

At one point, officials with BCSO said the driver was driving on the wrong side of the road as he tried to evade deputies.

DPS troopers who saw the chase assisted deputies with stopping the car.

Eventually, the driver ran out of the car when he came to a stop on a dead-end street in the 100 block of Hammond Avenue.

The driver was taken into custody and the girl who was in the car with him was questioned on the scene and then released.

The driver is facing charges of evading arrest and possession of marijuana.