SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for three men who allegedly robbed a University of the Incarnate Word student at gunpoint Friday night.

According to a Facebook post from the UIW Police Department, a student who lives on campus was robbed at gunpoint near the 281 & Hildebrand area of the main campus around 9:20 p.m.

The student stopped to see if the men needed help after they waved her down. The suspects asked to borrow the woman's phone before pulling out a gun and robbing her of her phone and car.

Police say that the men drove away in the student's car, a gray 2018 Audi Q3.

UIW PD is actively investigating the incident along with SAPD, Olmos Park PD, and Alamo Heights PD.

On-campus police are reportedly taking extra measure to secure the campus, but state that there is no active threat at this time.