SAN ANTONIO — A cold front is lurking over North Texas and will eventually drift south over South Texas Wednesday afternoon, bringing in cooler temperatures just in time for Halloween.

Spooky weather returns Tuesday with showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Eerie weather that brings rain and cloud cover, will linger Tuesday night through Thursday morning along the cold front.

Most of us will receive half an inch or less Tuesday through early Thursday morning. Northern counties and the Hill Country could see up to an inch and a half of much-needed rainfall, since drought conditions are still considered an issue for the region.

Rainfall forecast

KENS

Rain should end well before trick-or-treating, but a few clouds will stick around Thursday night.

RELATED:

Nice temps today, cooler temps tomorrow | First Alert Forecast

'Halloween should be both fun and affordable': DIY costumes at Goodwill

Hang on to your witch hats and masks! Howling wind is likely for Halloween night with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will tumble into the low-50s to upper-40s after sunset and wind chills will make it feel even more chilly.

Halloween Forecast

Meagan Massey

We will only be a few degrees away from our coolest Halloween on record in San Antonio. We have a forecast high of 56 degrees, which is only three degrees away from our record coolest.

Halloween climatology for San Antonio

KENS

So dress for cold weather this Thursday night and make sure you have the Halloween decorations secured as the cooler weather moves in and the strong wind passes through.

Don't forget you can download the KENS 5 app for the latest news and weather information each day while you are on the go.

WATCH: A guided tour of the new KENS 5 app!

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

SPURS GAMEDAY: Silver and Black bracing for uptick in competition this week

Have you seen them? Two men accused of stealing vehicles from SA Airport

SAPD: Man stabs and kills ex-girlfriend's boyfriend