SAN ANTONIO — With Halloween around the corner, stores are packed with customers looking for last-minute costumes. But if you're looking to create something one-of-a-kind, Goodwill has you covered.

“Halloween should be both fun and affordable,” says Penny Benavidez, director of public relations for Goodwill San Antonio.

People on average spend nearly $100 per year on Halloween, so Goodwill is hoping to lessen the expenses with donated clothing and accessories that can supplement masks, hats or other items, the release says.

"Every purchase becomes a sustainable action giving a second life to an item while also providing a second chance for someone facing barriers right here in our community," said Benavidez.

Goodwill's list of easy costumes include:

Skeleton. Start with a plain white t-shirt and use a template to create a rib cage on the front of the shirt. Cut accordingly. Wear with a black shirt underneath and add a heart using red felt.

Start with a plain white t-shirt and use a template to create a rib cage on the front of the shirt. Cut accordingly. Wear with a black shirt underneath and add a heart using red felt. Pirate. A white buttoned shirt becomes seaworthy when a quick snip of the scissors gives sleeves a ragged, choppy effect. Give the same treatment to a pair of dark pants. Add a vest, boots, a bandanna and gold hoop earrings or necklaces, and voila – instant pirate.

A white buttoned shirt becomes seaworthy when a quick snip of the scissors gives sleeves a ragged, choppy effect. Give the same treatment to a pair of dark pants. Add a vest, boots, a bandanna and gold hoop earrings or necklaces, and voila – instant pirate. Princess or Fairy. Start with a frilly or pastel colored dress. Draw up the skirt at the waist and secure with a few stitches or safety pins to create a ruffled look. Use inexpensive tulle fabric to make a fancy overlay for the skirt, a bow around the waist, or a cape. Add a wand and top with a glittery tiara.

Start with a frilly or pastel colored dress. Draw up the skirt at the waist and secure with a few stitches or safety pins to create a ruffled look. Use inexpensive tulle fabric to make a fancy overlay for the skirt, a bow around the waist, or a cape. Add a wand and top with a glittery tiara. Rock Star. Hit the high notes when you score jeans/pants, skirts, boots or high heels. Look for the most colorful, outlandish shirt you can find. Add a wig or tease your hair. A microphone, tambourine, or other musical instrument make for a great accessory.

Hit the high notes when you score jeans/pants, skirts, boots or high heels. Look for the most colorful, outlandish shirt you can find. Add a wig or tease your hair. A microphone, tambourine, or other musical instrument make for a great accessory. Classic Witch. Start with a black dress and use scissors to create a raggedy hem and sleeves. Add black boots, a broom, green makeup, and a pointy hat and the Halloween nightmare is complete.

Start with a black dress and use scissors to create a raggedy hem and sleeves. Add black boots, a broom, green makeup, and a pointy hat and the Halloween nightmare is complete. Tourist. Shop for plaid shorts, a wide-brim hat, a Hawaiian shirt or destination T-shirt. Strap a camera around your neck, stick a map in your pocket and step into some comfortable shoes (a pair of black socks with sandals is always a nice touch!).

Shop for plaid shorts, a wide-brim hat, a Hawaiian shirt or destination T-shirt. Strap a camera around your neck, stick a map in your pocket and step into some comfortable shoes (a pair of black socks with sandals is always a nice touch!). Werewolf. Shop for a long-sleeve, red flannel shirt and jeans. Cut and distress shirt and jeans if desired. Add fake fur. Pair with a werewolf mask or use face paint to create a look that is ready to howl at the moon.

Shop for a long-sleeve, red flannel shirt and jeans. Cut and distress shirt and jeans if desired. Add fake fur. Pair with a werewolf mask or use face paint to create a look that is ready to howl at the moon. Mummy. Find white pants, a white shirt, and white shoes. Purchase a few other white clothing items for making fabric strips. Using glue, attach strips of fabric all over the pants, shirt, and shoes. Using a baseball hat, cut the off the bill and attach the fabric strips to the top portion of the hat. Finish with some white face makeup and black makeup encircling the eyes.

RELATED: This NASA photo of the sun looking like a flaming jack-o'-lantern is perfect for Halloween week

RELATED: Trick or Treat! 72% of parents admit to stealing candy from their kids