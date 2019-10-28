SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for two men accused of renting vehicles using fraudulent information, not returning the cars.

The incident took place around 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, at San Antonio Airport Avis Rental Car on 9559 Airport Boulevard on the north side.

Police said the suspects rented a gray 2019 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate LSS6245 and a gray 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 with Texas license plate LNS2243.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests.