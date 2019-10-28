SAN ANTONIO — A man will be charged with murder after he stabbed and killed his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend, San Antonio Police said.

Authorities said the incident took place around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Eisenhower Road at the WinnQuest Inn.

Police said the suspect stabbed the 39-year-old victim multiple times and punched the woman in the face.

Police were able to detain the ex-boyfriend in the parking lot and Emergency Medical Services pronounced the victim dead on arrival.

