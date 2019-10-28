SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say they arrested two people Sunday night after their vehicle crashed into a tire shop on the south side.

Just after 10 p.m., police say man and a woman were detained after they rolled a vehicle into a garage door at Hernandez Tire and Muffler Shop. That's on Pleasanton Road.

According to police, the man is being tested for intoxication and the woman had a felony warrant.

Police said there were no reported injuries in the incident.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.