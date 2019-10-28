SAN ANTONIO — On the corner of Travis and Navarro streets is a Sunday service you don't usually see. Bundled up with folding chairs in hand, about 200 people from Travis Park Church showed up ready to worship Sunday morning.

They sang songs and rejoiced, thinking only of their blessings rather than what they lost this week.

In the middle of Thursday night's storm, part of Travis Park Church's roof collapsed, along with the fire escape. A pipe also broke, flooding most of the building.

"It was a lot to take in Thursday night," said Senior Pastor Eric Vogt, who got the call about the destruction around 1 a.m. He said he's shed his share of tears since, but he quickly thought of a backup plan to keep the congregation together during this tough time.

"God is with us through the tears," Vogt said. "It's a great time for us to hold onto each other and the hope we have."

He said they don't need four walls to share their message. "We like to say that the church is a people, it's not a program or a building, it's a people fired up with a love of God," Vogt said.

He said it's too soon to tell the extent of the damage or how much it will cost to fix. But they have each other and that's enough to keep them going.

"Our trust isn't in buildings," Vogt said. "Our trust is in God and we can do this together."

Vogt said they will continue to hold services while the church is repaired. The location and times have yet to be decided. You can follow the church's Facebook page for more details.

