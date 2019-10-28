SAN ANTONIO — In this bustling city, it's sometimes easy to forget to stop and take in the view. For Sky Sexton and her family, soaking in those moments is all they can do.

"He knows he's fighting for his life now," Sexton said as she thought about her great nephew, Angel. "He got sarcoma cancer just before he turned 16... he went into remission."

The great aunt said the cancer came back, but Angel fought it and went into remission again, then he started feeling sick a third time.

"It came back again with a vengeance, this time with leukemia," Sexton said.

Angel has spent the last three weeks here at the Children's Hospital of San Antonio waiting for a bone marrow transplant match. The match was made by his life-long match, his best friend, his sister.

"I was happy," Cassandra Acosta said as she began to cry. "We're just so close, so I'm glad it's me that can do it for him."

Due to his weakened immune system, Angel can't get many visitors before the surgery, meaning Sky and other family members can't physically be there for him, but that's not stopping her.

"I pounded the pavement last Monday, going to all of these buildings talking to the property managers and trying to get the lights turned on," she said.

"We need to turn them yellow for these children to let them know that they're loved and not forgotten."

Yellow is the color for childhood cancer and its Sky's goal to get the buildings that surround the hospital to light up yellow this week as Angel prepares for surgery.

"This is the first time I'm not able to go in the hospital to give him a hug," she said through tears.

"So I'm doing whatever I can to turn on the city yellow, not only for him, but for the other children here fighting for their lives. Cancer is a monster."

A monster they hope to defeat with a little illumination. After all, when we face the light, the darkness falls behind.

Sky hopes to have the San Antonio skyline lit up from October 29-31, the day of Angel's surgery.

If you're interested in sending Angel well wishes, cards can be mailed to:

Angel Acosta

223 Sterling Dr

San Antonio TX 78220

