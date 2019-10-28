JOURDANTON, Texas — Jourdanton Police are looking for a brisket bandit who also stole $2,000. The money was going to be used for a fundraiser that happened Sunday. It was going to the 'Joe Rudy Alvarado' organization. It was founded after the little boy tragically took his own life.

However, despite the setback, the community is pushing forward. It is their goal to never forget the boy with the infectious smile.

Lesley Bedingfield and a group of other parents started the organization. "It hit home for us," she said. "If a 12-year-old that is the same age as our children is experiencing enough to want to do that, it is not just him. There are a lot of kids out there."

On Sunday, at the city park, they had a fundraiser for the organization. This week, the group was faced with a major setback. Someone stole, $2,000 from Bedingfield's truck, and some uncooked brisket. The money was going to be used for the fundraiser.

RELATED: Jourdanton police looking for person who stole brisket, $2,000 cash

"It is not going to push us back," she said. "We are going to keep on going. We are more empowered now with our setbacks that it has pushed us to go above and beyond."

Bedingfield and the others are empowered to make a change in their community. They're standing up against bullying. They want their kids to know there is always help.

"We all count," she said. We all matter. And we all mean something to somebody."

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

'Stros on fire! Astros beat Nationals 7-1 to take World Series lead

Shots fired at Dallas vigil for Greenville shooting victim

Chilly temperatures return Thursday | First Alert Forecast

Cheers, chants of 'lock him up' greet President Trump at World Series