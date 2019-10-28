SAN ANTONIO — A 24-year-old man was shot in the head on the southeast side and authorities have not detained the shooter, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of East South Cross at the Pecan Valley Golf Apartments.

Emergency Medical Services rushed the victim to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

Police believe he was involved in a drug deal with another man and authorities are still looking for the suspect.

RELATED: 2 arrested after vehicle rolls into south-side tire shop

RELATED: SAPD: Man stabs and kills ex-girlfriend's boyfriend