BIG FUN POD: The Bubble Spurs are finding their way

Tom Petrini and Evan Closky discuss the good and the bad from San Antonio's push toward the final playoff spot in the West.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs are at 2-1, and have already exceeded expectations that many had for them in the NBA's Orlando bubble. They might even actually make the playoffs.

Tom Petrini and Evan Closky had some thoughts on the mistake-filled loss against Philly, especially concerning the play of Jakob Poeltl and Dejounte Murray down the stretch.

The guys talked about DeMar DeRozan's stellar play in the bubble, and what it means for his role (and LaMarcus Aldridge's) with the team moving forward.

Listen to the full episode of The Big Fun Pod below:

Other topics of discussion included the versatility of the new starting lineup, Keldon Johnson's consistent contributions, Patty Mills' leadership, the upcoming game against Denver, and the surprising contributions of Drew Eubanks and Quinndary Weatherspoon.

Tom was only half serious when he called Derrick White Klay Thompson with dribble moves, but it got us thinking, who is his true player comp? Evan went with a player on the New York Mets, who are in fact a baseball team.

