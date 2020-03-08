LIVE: San Antonio Spurs looking for third-straight bubble win against Philadelphia 76ers

Follow along here for live updates, highlights and analysis as the Spurs take on the Sixers.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Spurs came in to the Disney bubble with a completely new look due to injuries, but they're playing some of their best basketball of the season.

After winning their final scrimmage against Indiana, they carried that momentum into two close wins against the Kings and Grizzlies, who are both in pursuit of the last playoff spot in the Western Conference. The schedule gets tougher today as San Antonio takes on Philadelphia.

Head Coach Gregg Popovich's new starting lineup has been remarkable successful. The unit of Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Lonnie Walker IV, DeMar DeRozan, and Jakob Poeltl has outscored opponents by 30.5 points per 100 possessions.

Poeltl has the biggest matchup of the night, guarding the hulking Joel Embiid.

We will update the story below throughout the game. Follow along on Twitter @bigfunpod for up-to-the-minute coverage.