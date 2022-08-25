'Nobody would ever want this to happen to their child': Parents react to alleged hazing incident at Alamo Heights

Adult sources inside Alamo Heights High School say even the victims of the alleged hazing will miss football games.

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas — KENS 5 is learning new details about an alleged hazing incident involving Alamo Heights football players.

Sources tell us one student was taken to the Emergency Room.

It's all part of a "school tradition" involving hot sauce, cookies and lap dances.

KENS 5 is hearing more from parents who say this is not just bad for the team, but it reflects poorly on the entire Alamo Heights community.

In a text message, they said, "Victims were considered willing participants and got a one [game suspension]. The perpetrators got two."

Another source said at least 21 players are affected.

"Nobody would ever want this to happen to their child," said Kara Van De Kieft, whose 7th and 8th grader attend Alamo Heights ISD.

Van De Kieft says her son aims to play soccer in high school.

"It is something that is a concern to me as a parent of somebody who will be going to the high school next year," she said. "I don't think this is something that could only happen on a football team. It can happen on a soccer team. Boys and girls can both engage in this type of behavior."

Van De Kieft is a member of Alamo Heights Community Alliance, a parent group that formed to advocate for the safety of students and teachers. She commends the victims and parents who reported the incidents to the district's anti-bullying tip line.

"It's destructive to the victims, many of whom could have lasting psychological scars just from one incident of this type of hazing."

But the proposed punishment, she says, is not enough to stop this behavior.

On top of that, she learned the alleged perpetrators are still being allowed to practice, interacting with students who were victimized.

"I think it gives potential offenders the impression that they can act with impunity," she explained. "When you have a culture where people feel like they can act that way, they're much more likely to repeat the behavior."

Parents hope administrators will take additional steps to reinforce hazing policies and standards of conduct they have in place.

"Because clearly whatever they've been doing up to this point did not prevent this most recent incident from occurring."

Sarah Jones, who also has a child in AHISD, is another member of Alamo Heights Community Alliance.

"We would like to see a zero-tolerance policy enacted for this kind of criminal behavior," said Jones, on behalf of the organization.

The group was dismayed when they learned about the allegations Wednesday.

"There are so many of us that do not want to tolerate the way things have been done in this community in the past," said Jones.

Personally, Jones believes the district has worked to improve the bullying situation. She believes the root cause of this type of behavior stems from the top down.

"There's a certain kind of attitude in this community that we can get away with things that people would never get away with in other communities," she explained. "They're getting away with it here because they think they can."

District officials say the incident did not happen on district property or during school hours.

Alamo Heights ISD's student handbook says hazing is a criminal offense. KENS 5 called the Alamo Heights Police Department multiple times Thursday, but we have not heard back.