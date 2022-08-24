Alamo Heights ISD confirms investigation into members of football team

The first Alamo Heights High School game is scheduled for Friday at Seguin High School.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo Heights Independent School District released a statement Wednesday afternoon responding to anonymous tips regarding "safety concerns and allegations of misconduct by some players on the football team."

The alleged incident reportedly did not take place on the district's property or during school hours.

There were no other details given about the incident.

They also claim district administrators and coaches had no knowledge of any allegations prior to receiving the reports.

"We understand there are rumors circulating in the community and would caution everyone against jumping to conclusions," the district says.

AHISD Athletic Director and head football coach Ron Rittimann said, "We have a responsibility to the young men on our football team that goes well beyond what happens on the field. We celebrate their successes when it’s appropriate to do so, but we also must help them learn from their poor choices. We will move forward as a team and continue the important job in developing the character of these young men.”

San Antonio sports radio host Mike Taylor tweeted on Wednesday morning that the varsity football team has been suspended two games, given in-house suspension and 10 hours community service for hazing.

I’ve been told that almost the entire @AHHSmules varsity football team has been suspended 2 games, given in-house suspension and 10 hours community service for hazing. — Mike Taylor (@MikeTaylorShow) August 24, 2022

The Mules' season-opener is still scheduled for Friday at Seguin High School, according to a high school spokesperson. Alamo Heights went 13-1 last season and made it to the state regional finals in class 5A.

In June 2019, four former La Vernia high school students were indicted on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. These charges were the result of an investigation into the sexual assault of multiple students.

The former students were accused of performing "hazing rituals," that started in 2014. Ten victims came forward, according to officials.