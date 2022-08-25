Caught on video: Thieves make off with 6-foot decor outside San Antonio business

It isn't the first time the small business has been targeted by criminals, according to the owner.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A bizarre theft was caught on video when two men allegedly stole garden decor of a 6-foot rooster.

It belongs to a longtime family business off Blanco Road near La Manda Boulevard. And the crime has left Angel Torres, owner of Mikes Hare Styles, scratching his head.

"Loss of words, even more," he said. "It probably even more hurt that it happened in my neighborhood."

The salon has been in the family for more than 40 years. He said the theft happened in broad daylight days ago. Surveillance footage shows two men backing a truck up by the business.

Next, Torres said, they went up to the animalistic decor.



"He is kind of wiggling it," Torres said. “Wiggling it out. Another guy comes and helps him. He wiggles it. You can see that is where it was thrown on the flowers."

Torres said they made off with his rooster. It was stolen the same day the owner was cutting hair for free at a church.

"They were just really nonchalant in the video," he said. "They weren't rushed. They weren't trying to hurry and get out of here. They were taking their time. Taking care of the rooster, I guess."

Torres grew up in the neighborhood. It isn't just about the rooster. For him, it is about beautifying his business and his neighborhood. The thieves, he added, aren't going to steal his joy.



"I think people go wrong because we don't have pride in our neighborhoods anymore," he said. "It was the main things for me, to build pride."

Torres said this isn't the first time this happened. Two months ago, his 4-foot chicken was stolen.