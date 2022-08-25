Abortion-rights activists rally in downtown San Antonio as Texas trigger law takes effect

San Antonio City Council passed a largely symbolic resolution in response to the Supreme Court's June decision. Some are demanding more.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Statewide trigger laws took effect on Thursday, effectively outlawing abortion while leaving little room for exceptions following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.

Dozens of San Antonio abortion-rights activists took to downtown's streets in response, carrying signs with messages like "We Won't Go Back, We Will Fight Back" and "The System is Sexist" Anyone who performs an abortion in Texas now faces the possibility of life in prison, as well as a $100,000 fine.

"We can not have the rest of the country take (the) lead from Texas," said one leader of local activist group Mujeres Marcharan to the crowd.

The rally snaked its way through the Riverwalk and into downtown streets. Residents and community leaders in attendance said they were "demanding" that Bexar County pass the GRACE Act – or the "Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone Act" – which would prevent local government funds from being used to investigate reported abortions. Austin City Council passed the resolution last month, while San Antonio's own leaders passed a largely symbolic resolution of their own earlier this month.

Abortion are still legally permitted in Texas if the mother's life is threatened, and women who travel out of state to seek an abortion don't face the threat of prosecution when they return.

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.