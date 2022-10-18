What you need to know as the Spurs start their 50th season in San Antonio

The Silver and Black will start at home against the Charlotte Hornets, and this rebuilding season should be unlike anything we've seen in the last 25 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs will tip off their 50th season in San Antonio tonight at the AT&T Center, and this rebuilding year will probably be unlike anything we've seen in the last 25 years.

If you want a quick refresher on where the team is at, here's what you need to know heading into opening night.

How good is this team?

After the Spurs traded away All Star Dejounte Murray in the offseason, they have one of the most inexperienced rosters in the league. Vegas expects San Antonio to win the least amount of games in the NBA this year, and Coach Popovich said nobody should go to Sin City and bet on his team to win the title.

The players, however, plan to compete night in and night out. With more opportunity than ever, the youngsters should grow a lot as the season progresses.

"Just like a new baby, giving the baby all the nutrients it needs to develop properly," Popovich said on media day. "Whatever success we might have will come from that."

Who is on the roster?

The Spurs finalized the roster on Monday, and all 17 names can be found here. Coach Pop is probably going to start Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and Jakob Poeltl, with Josh Primo coming off the bench. Much more on them here.

Can they win on opening night?

This group will have to fight for every win, but that fight should be easier than most on Wednesday. The Charlotte Hornets aren't that great, and they'll be without star point guard LaMelo Ball. They'll have another winnable game against Indiana next, but the schedule gets much, much tougher from there.

What can ease the pain of the losses?

This is one of the strongest draft classes in a long time, and the more this group loses, the better the chance that they can land a franchise-altering talent. Victor Wembanyama is the most special prospect since LeBron, Scoot Henderson would be a worthy first pick in many other years, and there are plenty of other impact players to watch. A rebuilding season can be tough, but the Spurs picked a good year for it.

What's this I hear about Austin?