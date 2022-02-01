Data shows the Spurs have one of the toughest 2022-23 NBA schedules

The Spurs' new season is tough according to some recent number-crunching.

SAN ANTONIO — It didn't take long after the release of the San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 season to see how rough the team's start to the new season is going to be.

Immediately, the young Spurs will have to face some of the NBA's heavy-hitters with dates against the Sixers, multiple games versus the Timberwolves, Bulls, Nuggets, Lakers, Clippers, Bucks, Warriors, and many others.

I repeat, this is to start their new season.

So it is not a surprise to see the Spurs have one of the toughest schedules in the NBA.

An NBA number-cruncher put together data-driven charts to see which NBA teams will be going through a rough season schedule-wise.

And coming in with the second-toughest schedule overall is the Silver and Black trailing the Thunder.

NBA 2022-23 strength of schedule. Model inputs are opp strength (via vegas, aside from the Nets), days rest for team/opp, and home/away. pic.twitter.com/Pa3EHnBZFD — Ed Küpfer (@EdKupfer) August 18, 2022

To drive home just how tough the Spurs' schedule will be, the are among teams with fewer rest days than their opponent in the upcoming season.

NBA 2022-23: Number of matchups for each team when they are more rested than their opponents pic.twitter.com/V3JGnGCeyK — Ed Küpfer (@EdKupfer) August 17, 2022

In addition, the Spurs have the seventh most back-to-back set of games next season.

NBA 2022-23: number of back-to-backs for each team pic.twitter.com/pXnxutNpIB — Ed Küpfer (@EdKupfer) August 17, 2022

Ouch!

The Spurs are projected to have a win-total of about 23.5 next season according to Las Vegas oddsmakers.

Based on their strength of schedule, no All-Star on the roster, the franchise in a total rebuild, and the influx of additional younger players (Jeremy Sochan, Blake Wesley, and Malakai Branham) it is no wonder why Vegas projects San Antonio to have minimal wins next season.

If this holds true, then the Spurs draft odds spike to net the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft with the grand prize projected to be a French phenom: Victor Wembanyama.