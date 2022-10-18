Heading to the Spurs' season-opener? Here's everything you need to know.

The home opener is set to take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Here's what you should know before you go!

SAN ANTONIO — The AT&T Center is about to get rowdy again, with the Spurs home opener set for Wednesday evening after an exciting summer draft that reset expectations for 2022 while investing in the future.

For the Silver and Black faithful who will be attending, here's what you can expect.

Who are they playing?

The Spurs will start things off against the Charlotte Hornets, who finished 33-39 last season—good for tenth in the Eastern Conference, and the same mark as San Antonio. Charlotte hasn't made the NBA playoffs since 2016, which is also the last time they finished above-.500.

What time is the game?

Wednesday's game tips off at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center.

Are tickets still available?

Yes they are, and if you'd like to buy tickets for just this game, you can click here. The price is starting at $20.00. For those wanting to buy season passes, you can click here. For mobile ticketing and any questions about mobile ticketing, click here.

Where should I park?

If you're confused on where to go or park, you can click here to buy a parking pass and also view the instructions associated with your lot or gate. AT&T Center said they highly encourage purchasing parking in advance.

What about COVID protocols?

Masks or appropriate face coverings are not required, but strongly encouraged while inside of the arena for both vaccinated and unvaccinated fans. Those under two years old are not required to wear any face coverings.

The AT&T Center earned the WELL Health-Safety rating which is an evidence-based and third-party rating focused on the overall safety guidelines of establishments, the AT&T Center said. To view more, you can click here.

And as always, there are rules and regulations that patrons have to follow. You can view the AT&T Center's Code of Conduct here.

Is there anything I'm not allowed to bring?

Bottles, flasks, guns (real or fake), backpacks, noisemakers and much much more. The full list is here.

If you bring a bag into the arena, it is subject to security search and can only be bags up to 12” x 12” x 6”, the website says. For anymore commonly asked questions, you can click here.

Do we know who will take the court?