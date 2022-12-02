Dejounte Murray being traded to Hawks in blockbuster deal that prioritizes Spurs' future

The homegrown two-way All Star is being shipped to Atlanta in exchange for Danilo Gallinari, three first-round picks, and a pick swap, according to multiple reports.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs are trading away their homegrown All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray in exchange for Danilo Gallinari, three first-round picks and a future pick swap from the Atlanta Hawks, according to multiple media reports.

The 25-year-old is a two-way star who blossomed into a nightly triple-double threat last season as the top option for a rebuilding Spurs team, averaging 21 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds and 2 steals in his first All Star season. With this move, San Antonio is selling high on his success and doubling down on the rebuild.

The Spurs went 34-48 last season, scraping into the play-in game where they fell to the Pelicans. The roster is now built around recent draft picks like Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and Josh Primo. This year they made three selections in the first round: Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, and Blake Wesley.

San Antonio will get Charlotte's 2023 pick, and first-rounders from Atlanta in 2025 and 2027, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Murray is under contract for two more seasons before he will become an unrestricted free agent.

It's safe to say that San Antonio has shifted their timeline for competing for a title back a few years. As the team prioritizes future development over immediate wins, Jakob Poeltl may be the next on the move.

Murray is a leader in the locker room and on the court, who has endeared himself to this city since he was drafted in 2016. He made his mark on defense, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to make an All Defense team in his second season.