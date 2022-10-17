Spurs waive Joe Wieskamp and finalize their roster for opening night

San Antonio selected the shooter out of Iowa in the second round of the 2021 draft. He averaged 17 points per game in the G League last season as a rookie.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs have waived Joe Wieskamp, finalizing their roster before opening night.

San Antonio drafted the sharpshooter out of Iowa in the second round of the 2021 draft. He spent most of his rookie season in the G League, where he averaged 17 points per game and shot nearly 37% from three. This was the last cut the Spurs needed to make before finalizing the roster.

The team confirmed the news, first reported by the Athletic's Shams Charania on Monday afternoon. There are now 15 players on guaranteed contracts and two players on two-way deals. Only four of those players have over five years of NBA experience, and nobody has more than ten. 70% of the roster is younger than 25, and six of the guys are too young to have a glass of wine with Coach Gregg Popovich at dinner.

Spurs confirm that they've waived Joe Wieskamp.



San Antonio has one of the youngest rosters in the entire NBA. At media day, Coach Pop set reasonable expectations for this group and cautioned anyone against betting on them to win the title. The focus will be on growth.