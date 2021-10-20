5 things to watch: Spurs vs. Magic

Let's take a look at some key stats.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (0-0) will host the Orlando Magic (0-0) tonight at the AT&T Center for their 2021-22 season-opener.

The Spurs will begin their rebuild as the team enters the season with no All-Stars but a roster filled with young, promising NBA players.

San Antonio ended the preseason 3-2. Dejounte Murray finished the preseason with a team-high 17.0 points per game and 4.2 assists per game. Jakob Poeltl led the team in blocks at 1.5 per game while Bryn Forbes shot 48-percent from the three-point line.

Zach Collins will be out against the Magic and rookie Jock Landale will be available after going through the NBA's concussion protocols.

This will be the first of two regular-season matchups between the Spurs and Magic.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. Winning! The Spurs have won three straight against the Magic overall and two straight at home.

2. Points? With players like DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Rudy Gay no longer on the team, which current Spur will carry the offensive load? In the preseason, the team was led by Murray (17.0 points per game) and Keldon Johnson (15.0 points per game).

3. Forbes hot-shooting! The Spurs needed to address the lack of three-point shooting and brought back the former guard. Forbes lit up the three-point line in five preseason games averaging 48-percent and connecting at close to three a game.

4. Cleaning the glass. The Spurs ranked sixth in the league in rebounding at 26.6 per game during the preseason.

5. Fast breaking fiesta! The Spurs' average pace hit at 102.3 during the preseason.